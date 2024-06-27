New photographs released of missing Telford teen, last seen five days ago in Stafford

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Staffordshire Police have issued new photographs of 13-year-old Sophie, from Telford, who was last seen five days ago.

Police say that Sophie is missing from Stone in Staffordshire. The teen was last seen at around 6pm on Saturday, June 22.

Photo: Staffordshire Police

The new images show Sophie on the day she went missing, with different clothes on to what she was last reportedly seen in.

She has been described as medium built, with red and black hair.

Those who have seen Sophie, or know of her whereabouts, are asked to call police on 101, or contact Staffordshire Police online at: staffordshire.police.uk