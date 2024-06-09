Fancy living like royalty? See inside the regal mansion that is on sale for less than a kingly sum

Usually owning a mansion is reserved for the most elite of society, however, for £510,000, you could own a very respectable three-bed flat in a gracious Staffordshire Moorlands estate.

The Grade II listed mansion, on Grange Road, Biddulph, features a very elegant three-bedroom and two-bathroom flat that is finished off with two very fancy reception rooms.

The listing on the Zoopla website describes the property as 'an elegant and prestigious apartment of substantial proportion' that 'enjoys the breathtaking views over the National Trust's Biddulph Grange Gardens'.

The very elegant listing features a sitting room fit for a king or queen. Credit: Zoopla

Walk down your own winding staircase in style as you live your royal dream. Credit: Zoopla

"Biddulph Grange in the 1800s was home to the accomplished horticulturalists and landowner James Bateman, which was given up by him in the late 1800s and rebuilt in 1879 by Thomas Bower architect.

"In the early to mid 1900's the house served as a hospital and after years of neglect the Victorian mansion was imaginatively converted by Shepherd Homes which has now been fully restored to its former glory."

The gardens are part of the National Trust and are highly regarded. Credit: Zoopla

The estate also sits adjacent to an historically significant National Trust historic garden.

While the concept of living in a flat may not seem particularly regal, the building is shared with only seven other residents, giving the building a welcoming and lived-in feel.

More information on the listing can be found on the Zoopla website.