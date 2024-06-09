Fancy living like royalty? See inside the regal mansion that is on sale for less than a kingly sum
You could be the owner of your very own mansion apartment for a price that won't empty your coffers.
Usually owning a mansion is reserved for the most elite of society, however, for £510,000, you could own a very respectable three-bed flat in a gracious Staffordshire Moorlands estate.
The Grade II listed mansion, on Grange Road, Biddulph, features a very elegant three-bedroom and two-bathroom flat that is finished off with two very fancy reception rooms.
The listing on the Zoopla website describes the property as 'an elegant and prestigious apartment of substantial proportion' that 'enjoys the breathtaking views over the National Trust's Biddulph Grange Gardens'.
"Biddulph Grange in the 1800s was home to the accomplished horticulturalists and landowner James Bateman, which was given up by him in the late 1800s and rebuilt in 1879 by Thomas Bower architect.
"In the early to mid 1900's the house served as a hospital and after years of neglect the Victorian mansion was imaginatively converted by Shepherd Homes which has now been fully restored to its former glory."
The estate also sits adjacent to an historically significant National Trust historic garden.
While the concept of living in a flat may not seem particularly regal, the building is shared with only seven other residents, giving the building a welcoming and lived-in feel.
More information on the listing can be found on the Zoopla website.