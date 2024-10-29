New care home plan revealed for Newport next to pub, hotel and garden centre
A plan has been lodged for a new 74 bed care home on the outskirts of Newport.
Plus
By David Tooley
Published
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Barcroft Estates in Bromsgrove has applied for planning permission from Telford & Wrekin Council and a public consultation exercise has now opened.
The site it would sit on is 0.77 hectares in size and next to a Premier Inn Hotel, The Three Fishes pub-restaurant and Mere Park Garden Centre off the A41, off Stafford Road.
The proposed new home will provide a range of specialist care for the elderly which includes provision for those that require residential support or nursing/dementia care, in a modern purpose-built environment.