Tearoom offers trick-or-treat surprise

Children visiting Natasha’s Tearooms at the Old Mill Antiques Centre in Bridgnorth on October 31 in their trick-or-treat costumes will be entered into a competition with the winner getting a family tea voucher.

“We always decorate our tearooms for Halloween and serve special dishes like pumpkin soup but this year we thought it might be nice for young visitors to really get into the spooky spirit and come along in their trick or treat costumes,” said tearoom owner Natasha Davis.

Natasha Davis at Natasha's Tearooms at the Old Mill Antiques Centre

“All of the children wearing fancy dress will be entered into a competition and the winner will get a family voucher for tea here at Natasha’s Tearooms.

“We are open as usual from 10am until 3pm on Halloween and hope to see lots of amazing spooky visitors!”

Natasha’s Tearooms, at the Old Mill Antiques Centre, Mill Street, Low Town is open seven days a week.