'We are not an A&E department' - Minor injuries unit sees increase in patients it cannot treat

The team at Bridgnorth MIU in the town's Northgate said in the last few weeks they have had an increase in patients they cannot treat as their condition was not injury-related, which has resulted “in unnecessary journeys and delaying treatment”.

In a statement they said patients had been seeking help for conditions such as abdominal pain, urinary tract infections, chronic pain and even "chest pain".

"Plus many more illness-related conditions that need to be seen by your GP or the Urgent Treatment Centre at Princess Royal or Royal Shrewsbury Hospitals," the MIU said.

“We are not an A&E department and are nurse-led. We see and treat minor injuries, for example, a new injury sustained in the last two weeks.

“If your condition is not injury-related then we urge you to contact 111 for advice on where you need to be treated for your condition.”