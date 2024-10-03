Firefighters rush to Bridgnorth to deal with car engine blaze

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call at 5.36am reporting the incident on Stourbridge Road in Bridgnorth.

One fire crew was sent from Bridgnorth Fire Station to the scene on the A458.

The car fire is said to have involved the engine compartment of a saloon vehicle, however the fire was found to be out upon the arrival of crews.

Firefighters used a thermal imaging camera to deal with the incident.

Crews were finished by 5.56am.