Emergency services respond to rural crash

Emergency services were called to a two-car crash during rush hour on Tuesday evening.

By Richard Williams
Published
Last updated

West Mercia Police, West Midlands Ambulance Service and Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) were all in attendance at the incident on the B4176 near Worfield, Bridgnorth.

SFRS said they received a call at around 5.10pm.

Three fire engines were despatched to the scene from Telford and Wellington.

A spokesperson added: "Also at the scene of the incident were: the Land Ambulance Service and the Police."

West Midlands Ambulance Service and West Mercia Police have been approached for further details.

