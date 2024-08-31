Edwardian desk a reminder that it's back to school again

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Dating back to the turn of the 20th century, the desk was a a familiar classroom fixture for pre-war pupils and is now up for sale at the Old Mill Antiques Centre in Bridgnorth.

John Ridgway ringing in the new school year with his antique school desk

Centre owner John Ridgway said: “The desk is in great condition for its age and it really evokes the essence of school rooms in days gone by.

“It was perfect for youngsters using ink-pens and masses of books in the times before computers and the style of these desks didn’t alter much over the years.

“We don’t see too many of these old school desks here at the Old Mill but when we do have them for sale they are quickly snapped up, they look really good in a modern home and of course can still be used for their original purpose.”

The desk is for sale at £125 and the Old Mill Antiques Centre, in Mill Street, Low Town, is open seven days a week from 10am until 5pm.