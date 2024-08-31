Edwardian desk a reminder that it's back to school again
As pupils are gearing up for a new school term, and vintage Edwardian desk has just gone up for sale at a Shropshire antiques shop to provide a timely reminder of how how different lessons were a century ago.
Dating back to the turn of the 20th century, the desk was a a familiar classroom fixture for pre-war pupils and is now up for sale at the Old Mill Antiques Centre in Bridgnorth.
Centre owner John Ridgway said: “The desk is in great condition for its age and it really evokes the essence of school rooms in days gone by.
“It was perfect for youngsters using ink-pens and masses of books in the times before computers and the style of these desks didn’t alter much over the years.
“We don’t see too many of these old school desks here at the Old Mill but when we do have them for sale they are quickly snapped up, they look really good in a modern home and of course can still be used for their original purpose.”
The desk is for sale at £125 and the Old Mill Antiques Centre, in Mill Street, Low Town, is open seven days a week from 10am until 5pm.