Going, going, gone – century old tree felled from town's quayside

The Corsican Pine, on the corner of Underhill Street, Low Town, has stood proudly on Bridgnorth's quayside for more than a century.

All that remains of the Corsican pine

The tree has featured in numerous historical photographs, paintings and engravings of the market town, dating back as early as 1912, and is a prominent sight for visitors crossing Bridgnorth bridge to get to Low Town.

But over the years the tree began to lean, and a tree officer for Shropshire Council applied for planning permission last year to have the tree felled after it was discovered to be suffering from ash dieback disease.

A picture featuring the Corsican Pine dating back to 1912 (Picture Clive Gwilt)

Shropshire Council said it has since undertaken extensive reports and visits to the site to investigate the stability and significant lean of the tree to see if it could be saved but found it unsafe before coming to the decision to fell it.

The authority said it has been communicating directly with interested parties over the last 12 months.

Picture of the Cosican pine in Bridgnorth by Vaughan Jackson (@vgj_drone_photography)

But on Wednesday night, with road closures in place, the fate of the ancient, iconic tree was sealed when contractors for the council arrived with chainsaws and finally felled the pine.

Some residents have taken to social media to lament the loss of the tree, with suggestions to create a carving with the stump.

However, ahead of this week's felling, Bridgnorth Town Council said this was not possible.

The town council said: “We have been asked whether the tree could be cut down to only a few metres which could be carved with a design. Sadly, Shropshire tree specialists have confirmed that the tree’s poor condition and unstable roots does not make this suitable.

“A replacement tree has been sought and the town council will be working with Shropshire Council in the autumn to find a suitable location which will include a fitting dedication.”