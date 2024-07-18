Car overturns in ditch following crash in Bridgnorth

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call at 10.45pm on Wednesday evening reporting a crash between two cars in Bridgnorth.

One fire crew was sent from Cleobury Mortimer to the B4364 in Loughton.

One vehicle was made electrically safe by firefighters while another had come to a rest in a ditch.

The fire service says nobody was trapped inside the vehicle.

The vehicles were left in the care of West Mercia Police. Firefighters were finished at the scene by 11.26pm.

The fire service also attended a car fire in Telford last night after receiving a call at 11.56pm reporting the incident.

One fire crew was sent from Telford Central Fire Station to tackle the blaze on Hinkshay Road.

One car was completely destroyed by a fire. Fire crews were joined by the police.

Firefighters were finished at the scene by 12.38am.