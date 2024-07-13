New date for town's postponed duck race

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The Bridgnorth annual duck race had to be called off in May due to unsafe river conditions following heavy rain and thunder.

The event, which had been set to take place at the same time as town's annual carnival on May 26, sees 100s of ducks, which can be bought for £3, let loose down the River Severn.

Organisers the Bridgnorth Lions said the event has now been rescheduled for July 21.

The race starts at the quayside at 3pm - and the last few ducks can be bought from the quayside at noon.