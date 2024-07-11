Six-year-old boy is a cut above as he prepares to have his head shaved for charity

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Michael 'Mikey' Robinson, who is just six years old, is to shave off his locks to raise money for Macmillan Cancer Support.

Proud dad Keith Robinson said his son got the idea after seeing an advert for the cancer charity.

The St Leonard's Primary School pupil is set to shave it all off next Monday afternoon.

So far, Mikey has raised more than £170 for the cancer charity, but hopes by the time he has his head shaved next week he will have hit his £300 target.

Anybody that wants to sponsor Mikey's 'Brave the Shave' for MacMillan Cancer Support can do so at bravetheshave.macmillan.org.uk/shavers/7acba8c2-a5b5-487d-8275-0feda43f9e5a.