'It would be a terrible blow if we have to move the track and field from Much Wenlock' - Shropshire games that inspired the modern Olympics under threat

Over the weekend, the climax of the138th Much Wenlock Olympian Games takes place at the athletics track at William Brookes School, where competitors from all over the UK, and sometimes the world, come to compete at the historical games.

The Much Wenlock Olympian Games began in 1850 as the brainchild of Dr William Penny Brookes.

Baron Pierre de Coubertin, the founder of the International Olympic Committee, visited the games in Much Wenlock in 1890 ahead of setting up the first modern Olympic Games six years later in Athens.

Each year, the Olympian Games holds a host of events including fencing, archery, badminton as well as live arts, but the highlight of the games each year is the track and field athletics that are held on the sports ground of William Brookes School.

However, the athletics events, which are being held this Sunday (July 14) and are set to be opened by Much Wenlock Olympian president and Olympic triple jump gold medallist, Johnathan Edwards, could be the last track and field events to take place in their historic home, due to the deteriorating state of the running track.

Helen Clare Cromarty, Vice President of the Wenlock Olympian Society, said the track no longer adheres to professional official standards, and needs around £200,000 to bring back up to scratch.

She said: “England Athletics have said that the track needs to be brought up to official standards.

“This will effect the track and field events and means this years Olympian could be the last to feature the athletics in Much Wenlock. Of course, some of the fencing and cultural events can still take place but the track and field is the heart of the event.

“The track is owned by the council who lease it to William Brooks school but obviously Shropshire Council do not have £200,000 spare.

“We have applied to the heritage fund of the National Lottery but have so far been turned down.”

She said the committee was now working on fundraising ideas to generate the cash to bring the track up to date and keep the athletic events in Much Wenlock.

“We just want to make people aware that we are trying to keep athletics in Much Wenlock.”

Much Wenlock and Shropshire councillor Dan Thomas, who is also on the committee, said he was working with Shropshire Council on what their different options might be.

He said: “In 2012 at the London Olympics the mascot was called Wenlock in recognition to the history of the Much Wenlock Olympian.

“So it would be a terrible blow if we have to move the track and field from Much Wenlock to Telford, Shrewsbury or Cosford. It is the heart of the games.

“While the track can be signed off for school use, England Athletics insist on a higher standard for professional events like this.

“Downgrading the event is not an option either as it will go against the very ethos of what Dr William Penny Brookes set up all those years ago, but I am confident that we can find some bid options and come up with a solution for next year.”