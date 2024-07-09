'It was epic' Scooter Jam's return hailed a huge success

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The Run to the Severn Scooter Jam returned to Bridgnorth on Friday and Saturday.

The event is the brainchild of Lou Belcher and Carl Hanson, who started on the Scooter Jam in 2016, but were forced to take a break during the pandemic.

The vent has now finally returned and organisers say it will certainly be back next year.

Lou Belcher, said: “It was epic. We had lots of scooters there and nearly 1,000 people turned up over the weekend.

The Scooter Jam in Bridgnorth on Friday and Saturday

The Scooter Jam in Bridgnorth on Friday and Saturday

“We started the event before Covid but had to stop then last year I said to Carl that we must bring it back, so we did and it was brilliant.”

She said they had live bands playing throughout Saturday on the outdoor stage as well as in the brand new clubhouse.

The celebrations also stopped briefly on Saturday when everybody watched the England game, but continued late until 2am.

The Scooter Jam in Bridgnorth on Friday and Saturday

The Scooter Jam in Bridgnorth on Friday and Saturday

“There has only been the thee of us putting it on,” said Lou. “Myself, Carl Hanson and Ian George from the Rugby club without whose help we couldn't have done without.

“It was a lot of hard work and we changed the running order at the last minute so people could watch the football too.

“Rain stopped a few coming early on but we had over a 1,000 people by the sunny evening.

The Scooter Jam in Bridgnorth on Friday and Saturday

The Scooter Jam in Bridgnorth on Friday and Saturday

We also raised over £300 for teenage cancer Trust from the raffle we organised with amazing scooter related prizes including a child's brand new ride on Vespa.

“he day also saw scooter trophies presented.”

She added that following the success of this year's event, the Run to the Severn Scooter Jam is set to return in 2025.