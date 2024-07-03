Teenager set to open barber shop in Shropshire town that hasn't had one for more than 10 years

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The Unknown Barber is opening on Sheinton Street in Much Wenlock this Saturday and will be the first barber shop in the town for a decade.

The Unknown Barber is in fact 18-year-old Harry Bushell of Alveley, who trained with Quarters Barbering Academy in Birmingham and has been running a successful mobile barber service for the past two years.

“My mobile barber service has been a great success and I’m really looking forward to opening my shop in Much Wenlock,” said Harry.

“This a new challenge for me and local people have already been so welcoming – it will be brilliant to be part of this amazing town.

“We will officially open this Saturday at 10am and everyone is welcome to come along to meet me and enjoy a glass of champagne and some cake!

“And I am delighted that Much Wenlock’s deputy mayor and Shropshire county councillor Dan Thomas has very kindly agreed to open The Unknown Barber.”

Councillor Thomas added: “There hasn’t been a dedicated barbers in Much Wenlock for more than ten years and townspeople are really looking forward to having one right on their doorstep.

“We would like to welcome Harry to Much Wenlock and wish him and his business very good luck for the future – I have no doubt that The Unknown Barber will definitely complement our town.”

The new barber shop will offer both booked and walk-in appointments and will cater for all ages with haircuts and beard shaves and trims.