Fire crews sent to rush hour car crash on M54

The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call at 8.42am reporting the incident between Junction 3 at Cosford and Junction 2 at Coven Heath.

Three fire crews, including the rescue tender, were sent from Telford Central and Wellington Fire Stations, as well as an operations officer.

The Highways Agency also attended the incident.

The fire service said the road traffic incident involved one saloon car that fire crews 'made safe'.

Firefighters were finished at the scene by 8.59am.