Bike4Life to be 'bigger and better than ever before'

Midlands Air Ambulance Charity is reminding the public that its 2024 Bike4Life Festival, which has fun activities for all the family, is taking place on Sunday September 1, ahead of children returning to school for the new academic year.

The Festival is being held at Weston Park in Shifnal, Shropshire and will be "bigger and better than ever before", organisers say.

As well as welcoming the convoy of 3,500 motorbikes from the Ride Out, there will be a host of live entertainment, activities, a large kids’ zone, refreshments, and bar area.