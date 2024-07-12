'We have the chance to be on the right side of history' – Campaigners vow to fight plans lodged for 800 homes on green belt

Boningale Homes announced in March that they planned to build a new development in Albrighton near Shifnal.

The plans between Newhouse Lane and Cross Road will include not just 800 homes but also a new secondary school and a care home, but the proposals are predominately on green belt.

The developer has said the plans, which were submitted to Shropshire Council this week, would create more than 1,000 jobs and add £62 million into the local economy, as well as helping Shropshire and the Black Country meet their housing needs.

The planning application submitted to the council contains 80 documents, and outlines the mixed-use development comprising up to 800 dwellings, a care home of up to 80 units, a secondary school for up to 750 students and local centre with associated access, infrastructure, landscaping and drainage, as well as as access.