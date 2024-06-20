See our pictures as England fans hit hot beer gardens to see Three Lions' match with Denmark

Fans flocked to the Old Bush Inn in Albrighton's High Street, where they prepared to watch Gareth Southgate's side take on Denmark in the 5pm kick-off.

Families and friends sat in the pub garden where temperatures were high and a television had been installed for the occasion.

One family, the Bakers, came wearing their favourite football shirts specially, with Gaz Baker saying it's great to see everyone coming together.

Gaz, from Albrighton and wearing a West Bromwich Albion shirt, said: "I think it's great, It's good to see everyone coming together. It's brought the nation together."

Before the match he said: "I think it's going to be 3 - 0 to England. I think Bellingham will get one, and I think Kane will get one too. I think we will go all the way with it [the tournament]."

From left: Gaz Baker, Bobby Baker, Tommy Baker and Jess Wilkinson

Terry Morrison, from Albrighton, said that he doesn't have high hopes for the competition.