'Unique’ cocktail bar granted licence on Walsall and West Bromwich border

Redwood Road, pictured in March 2017 on Google Maps, where the cocktail bar could be located.

Jay’s Juicez, located on the Yew Tree estate, which borders Walsall and West Bromwich, will sell milkshakes, mocktails, and slushies along with a small number of alcoholic milkshakes and cocktails.

The proposed hours of trade are Sunday to Thursday 12noon to 10pm and Friday to Saturday 12 noon to 11pm.

The applicant, Jaydene Donnay Thompson, told Sandwell Council she would anticipate around 30 customers per day. The meeting heard she is expected to open her store in six months, if she secures her shop on top of her granted licence.

The cocktail bar had initially wanted to open in a former hair salon in Goodall Street, Walsall, last November, but the licensing chiefs said they were not convinced the venue would not add to existing problems in the area.

Concerns over the number of drinkers and venues in a small area causing a nuisance resulted in a new cumulative impact policy coming into force in Walsall to restrict the number of premises in the zone.

Defending the licence application, Patrick Burke, consultant at PMB licensing, said the applicant “did not know what the volumes” of drink sales were going to be.

He said: “It’s not only unique to this area, I would think it’s unique to the West Midlands, because there’s nothing like this anyway. So Jaydene doesn’t really know what the volumes are going to be like, whether it’s going to be juicers, mocktails or cocktails that are going to be big sellers.

“She just wants to have that option, a bulk group offering, something that is completely different to what’s already available. We won’t be selling cans of Carling, just cocktails and non-alcoholic alternatives.”

Darryl Magher, the only objector to the licence application, said shops already in the vicinity of the proposed cocktail bar, set to be located on Redwood Road, have reduced their opening hours already due to antisocial behaviour.

He said: “There are two convenience stores that already have an alcohol licence, and they themselves reduced their opening hours due to criminality, robbery, stabbings, and antisocial behaviour.

“I think this shop being opened at the time shown will cause congregation and create potential for increased noise, speeding, etc for neighbouring properties and the flats of the shops in the parade.

“The parade has a fish and chip shop, and the Chinese takeaway. If the licence is permitted for Jay’s Juicez, this surely creates a precedence so they both of those takeaways to apply for a licence themselves.”