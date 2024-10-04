'Yet another knife crime' as would-be killer given 21 years for machete park attack
A senior judge has decried "yet another instance" of someone carrying a knife as he locked up a man for more than 20 years for attempting to murder someone in a park.
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Judge Michael Chambers KC has been outspoken about the 'scourge of knife crime' in the Black Country, and addressed the issue again in his summing up before sentencing 22-year-old Obeidulla Waffa on Thursday.
Waffa, of Cheshire Road, Smethwick, was last month found guilty of the attempted murder of a man in Victoria Park, Smethwick, on August 19 last year.
He stabbed his victim twice with a machete-style instrument, leaving him needing life-saving surgery. The weapon was never recovered.
A few weeks later, on September 13, he was caught in possession of a hunting knife in the Windmills Shopping Centre, Smethwick.