Jury finds man guilty of attempted murder after machete attack in Smethwick park

Obeidulla Waffa was found guilty of the attempted murder of Burham Mayow and possessing a hunting knife in the Windmills Shopping Centre, Smethwick, after a four day trial at Wolverhampton Crown Court.

The 22-year-old was found not guilty of a charge of having a knife in a public place in Smethwick High Street in March this year.

The jury returned their verdicts on Friday afternoon after deliberating for almost a day.