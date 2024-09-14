Jury finds man guilty of attempted murder after machete attack in Smethwick park
A jury has convicted a man of attempted murder after he hacked his victim with a machete in Victoria Park, Smethwick.
By Adam Smith
Published
Obeidulla Waffa was found guilty of the attempted murder of Burham Mayow and possessing a hunting knife in the Windmills Shopping Centre, Smethwick, after a four day trial at Wolverhampton Crown Court.
The 22-year-old was found not guilty of a charge of having a knife in a public place in Smethwick High Street in March this year.
The jury returned their verdicts on Friday afternoon after deliberating for almost a day.