Major Black Country road closed due to flooding - motorists urged to be careful when driving
A major road between Dudley Port and Oldbury is closed this morning due to flooding.
By Paul Jenkins
Published
Last updated
Sandwell Council's Highways department posted a picture of Sedgley Road East/Tipton Road, which is currently closed between Cleton Street and Dudley Road West due to deep surface water across the width of the road. The main road runs between Dudley Port and Oldbury.
A Sandwell Council spokesperson said heavy rain was expected throughout the day and urged motorists to take extra care if they are out and about on the roads today.