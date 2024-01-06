Orange chips still on the menu as former owner of Major's in Bilston opens new shop in Oldbury
The former owner of an iconic Black Country chip shop has opened up a new business in Oldbury with a fresh new look – but the same orange chips.
Famous for its colourful chips, Major's Fish & Chip shop in Church Street, Bilston, remained under the ownership of the Spencer family for almost 50 years.
However, owner Royston Spencer announced last month that he would be selling up shop, with plans to open up a brand new site.
Now, Royston has celebrated the opening of his new chip shop, Dr Vinegars, which can be found on Dudley Road, Oldbury.