Sandwell bin worker strikes called off after last-ditch talks with Serco

More than 100 workers went on strike in Oldbury on Monday as part of 12 days of action across the Christmas period.

The strike was related to an ongoing row with the company over safety, pay and alleged bullying from Serco bosses.

But the strike action has been suspended after talks between union chiefs and the firm, which is contracted by Sandwell Council to run waste services in the borough.

Justine Jones, GMB organiser, said: "Following last-ditch talks with Serco, GMB members have voted to suspend industrial action with immediate effect as a gesture of good faith.

"We will now enter into further talks with the company. However GMB members stand ready to strike across Christmas and New Year if the talks break down."

Bin workers had been due to walk out on Tuesday, November 24 and the following day, and for consecutive days in December from December 20 to December 23.