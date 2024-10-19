Council extends Sandwell community fund review by further week

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The review is part of Sandwell Council’s transformation efforts and aims to ensure its activity is fully aligned to its approved Council Plan 2024-2027 and supports its medium term financial strategy.

The review will now be completed next Friday.

Sandwell Council’s deputy leader and neighbourhood chief Councillor Susanne Hartwell said: “As a council, we recognise the important role of the community and voluntary sector in realising our ambitions for the borough.

"This review will evaluate the value for money achieved through the current approach and identify ways of improving the efficiency and effectiveness of grant administration and the allocation of funding to improve outcomes for residents.”

The council said it is committed to keeping organisations regularly updated on the progress of the review and is determined that voluntary and community sector organisations in the borough have the opportunity to meet staff and give their views.

Any proposals or decisions arising from this review will be considered as part of the council’s budget setting process for the 2025/26 financial year.

Details of the review are available at consultationhub.sandwell.gov.uk/exvcs/review-of-sandwells-voluntary-and-community-sector.

Numerous community bodies operating in the borough including allotment projects rely on funding.