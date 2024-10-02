Sandwell gardener celebrating becoming record breaker

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Chris Evans from Wednesbury has been taking in becoming a Guinness World Record holder after his red cabbage weighed in at 33kg (72.8lbs) in the CANNA UK National Giant Vegetables Championship at the Malvern Autumn Show last weekend.

His red cabbage beat the previous record by 2.5lbs and followed from a previous UK record for the same type of vegetable in 2016.

Mr Evans said he'd always wanted to break a World Record and spoke of the feelings of when he found out he'd done it.

He said: "It's hard to say, but I would say it was a mixture of relief and just an overwhelming feeling of accomplishing what I'd always wanted to do.

The red cabbage weighed in at 33kg

"I always wanted to get one World Record and I remember my friend Neil Hands breaking a record four years ago when we took his cabbage to Mansfield and he broke it.

"I've been having seed off him since, but I only started growing last year and I won the competition last year, but was just off the record, so it was worth going for it this year."

Mr Evans said the process for growing the cabbage was using professional potting compost with peat in it and then continually moving the growing plant into a bigger and bigger pot as it grew.

Chris Evans celebrates his World Record at his allotment in Wednesbury

He also said that as it was growing, he could see that it was going to be enormous and, while he was basking in the joy of breaking a record, he was always aiming for another one.

He said: "I only grow three green and three red and I was 20 pounds off the record last year, but knew that this one was going to be bigger than last year.

"I'd like to break another record, although I don't actually aim to win competitions, just look at what I can achieve and if I grow one that wins a competition, that's a bonus.

The world record was broken at the Malvern Autumn Show

"Whatever your setup is, I think that you can still achieve big things if you have a bit of luck and keep at it because you may end up with one feed that will go to the extreme."