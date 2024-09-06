New mosque approved despite parking chaos fears in West Bromwich

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The new mosque will be built in Dartmouth Street, West Bromwich, after receiving the backing of Sandwell Council’s planning committee in a delayed ruling.

The decision comes after several neighbours complained the residential area was already a “parking nightmare” with many left feeling trapped in their homes.

Only sixteen parking spaces will be provided for more than 450 worshippers with narrow Dartmouth Street, Brook Street and Duke Street mostly covered in double yellow lines and with very few on-street spaces.

A decision was supposed to have been made in July but was delayed to allow for further talks between the council, neighbours and the Bangladeshi Muslim Welfare Association. The council said it would look into installing bollards to prevent pavement parking.

A number of residents in Brook Street said they supported the new mosque but were very concerned by so few parking spaces.