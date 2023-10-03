Schoolchildren challenge speeding motorists in new campaign

Officers from White Watch, Oldbury Fire Station with school children Gideon, Yuvraj, and Safa and their class teacher, Joe Watson

Children from Year 5 at George Betts Primary Academy have joined Sandwell Council's road safety team to help reduce the number of dangerous drivers using their roads.

The students at George Betts Primary Academy voiced their concerns about vehicles driving excessively along the A457 Birmingham Road to their class teacher.

After receiving a letter from the school, the council's road safety team visited the road and spoke to the children about the roles of highway officers, the types of engineering measures and educational initiatives they deliver.

Joe Watson, a teacher at George Betts Primary Academy, said: "We really enjoyed having Karen and officers from West Midlands Fire Service at our school.

"They taught the children about their careers and the importance of road safety - a few pupils were lucky enough to be taken out in the local area too.

"This experience has encouraged our pupils to really think about the safety of themselves and others when out and about in the local community."

The students also met with the Oldbury fire crew, who were delighted to see the speed indicator device in action on the A457, recording the speeds of passing drivers.

Watch commander Adrian Spencer of West Midlands Fire Service's community safety team, said: "We know, sadly, that speed is a common factor in collisions in which people are seriously injured or killed.

"Our partnership with Sandwell Council means we’ll be able to drive home that message to road users, so they consider the potential consequences of their behaviour on the road.

"Speed data from the trial will help us to tailor and target our road safety work across the borough, to help keep all road users safe."

Working in partnership with the West Midlands Fire Service, fire crews are installing the portable devices in given locations, for two weeks at a time, to collect speed data that can be shared with West Midlands Police.

Councillor Danny Millard, cabinet member for highways and environment, said: "There has been an increase in road safety measures and initiatives such as this example at George Betts Primary Academy in Smethwick.

"We’ve seen the number of road casualties reduce by almost a fifth between 2017 and 2021, and the number of accidents and injuries involving children have reduced by 30 per cent during the same period.