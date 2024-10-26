Trains between Stourbridge and Birmingham to be replaced with buses as engineering work takes place

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

West Midlands Railway has announced that essential engineering works will be taking place between Langley Green and Stourbridge Junction from Sunday until Thursday next week.

Rail replacement buses will be in operation between Birmingham Snow Hill and Stourbridge Junction during this time.

Passengers have been advised that there will be two buses every hour on Sunday. There will also be a limited train service operating between Birmingham Snow Hill and Smethwick Galton Bridge.

From Monday to Thursday there will be four rail replacement buses per hour operating between Birmingham Snow Hill and Stourbridge Junction, and a limited number of peak time trains operating between Birmingham Snow Hill and Smethwick Galton Bridge.

The transport company has also advised passengers that during this period, no Chiltern Railways services will be operating between Stourbridge Junction and stations to Birmingham Snow Hill, and that passengers can use the rail replacement buses for local journeys.

More information can be found at westmidlandsrailway.co.uk.