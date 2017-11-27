Matthew Gill: Police say body found in woodland near Stourbridge

Mr Gill, aged 43, also known as Liggy, was last seen leaving his home at 9am on October 6.

His disappearance led to the large-scale Find Liggy appeal including a search by family and friends of surrounding areas.

Mr Gill's devastated family said in a statement last night that he had been found dead.

Officers investigating the disappearance of Mr Gill say they found a body in woodland close to Prestwood Drive, in Stourton, yesterday afternoon.

West Midlands Police said the death is not being treated as suspicious and although the body is yet to be formally identified, it is believed to be that of Mr Gill.

A spokesman said: "Mr Gill’s family has been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

"A file is now being prepared for the coroner."

Police had released images of Mr Gill's car, which was recovered from Stourton, in the days after his disappearance as part of their appeal for information.

A statement from Mr Gill's family said: "Matt has inadvertently created something extraordinary at the end of his life.

"Please always remember how he pulled everyone together, friends and strangers.”

Posters had been erected during the search which was also supported by his colleagues from the B&Q store, in Kidderminster.

His family have asked that posters are taken down in light of the news.