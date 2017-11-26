Matthew Gill: Heartbroken family announce missing Stourbridge man found dead

Matthew Gill, aged 43, also known as Liggy, was last seen leaving his home at 9am on October 6.

His disappearance led to the large-scale Find Liggy appeal including a search by family and friends of surrounding areas.

They also enlisted the support of his favour club West Bromwich Albion to display an appeal before a game at The Hawthorns.

But his devastated family said in a statement on the Find Liggy Facebook page and Twitter account that he had been found.

Police have yet to formally confirm his death.

It is with a heavy heart we have some bad news. We are heartbroken. Please read the statement below. Thank you pic.twitter.com/7x974bwNZg — Matthew Gill (Liggy) (@FindLiggy) November 26, 2017

A statement from Annette Woodhouse, Mr Gill’s partner, said: "It is with unbearable sadness that we must let you know that our search for Matt is over.

"Matt was found on the afternoon of Sunday November 26.

"At this awful time, we would really appreciate you giving Matt’s family and friends time to come to terms with this news and to grieve in private.”

The statement added: "Matt has inadvertently created something extraordinary at the end of his life.

"Please always remember how he pulled everyone together, friends and strangers.

"To honour Matt’s memory please always remain kind and look out for others.

"We will never forget your contribution.”

Colleagues from B&Q in Kidderminster, where Mr Gill worked as part of the management team, had also helping with the appeal and distributing posters nationwide.

His family have asked that posters are taken down in light of the news.

They said they will be creating a Facebook page in memoriam of Mr Gill in due course.