'It's terrible': Netherton residents react as search operation for missing teenager continues

Emergency services descended on the scene of Netherton Reservoir, near Dudley after receiving reports of a teenager getting into difficulty while swimming at around 6pm on Tuesday.

Specialist water teams from Nottinghamshire were seen entering the site to assist in the search for the missing 15-year-old, with a police search boat also on the scene to assist with the efforts.

Now, residents have spoken of their sorrow at the major search operation, saying that they "can't imagine what the family are going through".

A search effort is under way at Netherton Reservoir

Sarah Latham, 40, from Knowle Hill Road, said: "It's terrible. I really can't imagine what the family must be going through. I heard that they are at the reservoir now. It must be so hard for them.

"Obviously when the officers blocked off the road to the reservoir we knew something bad had happened. But we didn't realise that someone had gone missing. It's terrible."

Local residents have said that they can now only 'hope' that the boy will be found, passing on their support to the family.