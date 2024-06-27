Investigation begins after man hospitalised following assault

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

West Midlands Police have begun the investigation into the assault, which happened on New Road in Netherton on Tuesday evening.

The force said it was called to reports of a man being attacked at around 8.30pm and officers arrived to find a 39-year-old man with a head injury and a cut to his hand.

He was taken to hospital with injuries not believed to be life-threatening.

West Midlands Police has asked for anyone with any information about the incident to get in touch as soon as possible.

A spokeswoman for West Midlands Police said: "We’re investigating after a man was assaulted in Netherton in Dudley on Tuesday evening, June 25.

"We were called to reports that a man was being attacked on New Road just before 8.30pm.

"A 39-year-old man sustained a head injury and cut to his hand.

"He was taken to hospital for treatment to his injuries, which are not considered life-threatening.

"Anyone with information is asked to call on 101 or contact us via Live Chat on our website, quoting log 5066 of 25 June."