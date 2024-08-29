'Serious concerns' raised about plans to transform derelict Halesowen colliery into business park

Marlie Civils applied to Dudley Council to restore three listed buildings in Hawne Colliery into a business centre and build industrial units.

However, Belle Vale Councillor Simon Phipps, whilst admitting he wants the site redeveloped, has raised objections about the effect on surrounding roads.

He said: "My colleagues and I have been hoping that a proposal comes forward to preserve the historic colliery buildings and bring them into a sympathetic use.

Councillor Simon Phipps