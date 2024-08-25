Abandoned colliery's listed buildings could be transformed into new industrial park

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

A planning application has been submitted to Dudley Council concerning the buildings in New Hawne Colliery in Halesowen.

Marlie Civils want to bring the Engine House, Fan House and Offices back to life whilst celebrating their status as the only remaining similar colliery buildings in the Black Country.

The colliery opened in 1863 and closed during The General Strike in 1926, then in the 1970s parts of it was reopened for a few years to remove the remaining coal. Since its closure it has been abandoned.