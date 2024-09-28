Tribute to Rod heads entertainment on offer at Brierley Hill Civic Hall next month

Garry Pease is said to not only look like Rod Stewart but sound like him too. In an all-action, non-stop show, Garry will perform all of the favourites from Rod Stewart’s vast portfolio of songs – everything from the early Faces days through to the Old American Songbook when he visits on Thursday October 3. Tickets are £10 in advance or £12.50 on the door.

That is just the start of the entertainment on at the Bank Street venue, with Dreamboys showing off their sculpted physiques and dazzling smiles the next night, Friday October 4.

There is a famous show with a Black Country flavour Thursday October 10 to Saturday 12 inclusive when Brierley Hill Musical Theatre presents the Little Shop of Horrors.

And rock and roll fans will line up for Buddy Holly's Winter Dance Party on Thursday October 17 – the show also features the music of Buddy Holly, Big Bopper and Richie Valens along with The Counterfeit crickets.

Daytime discos, Motown nights and a Brierley Hill Bierkeller event also feature next month – for full details go to https://bhillcivic.co.uk/whats-on