Campaigners in Amblecote and Brierley Hill claim victory after company back down.

Provider brsk have removed the installation planning notices across the area of Withymoor, Amblecote and Brierley Hill after sustained protests and objections.

The issue has been running since June this year when residents formed teams to try and prevent workmen from installing the poles, which the firm say would provide high speed broadband to around 1,328 household.

Protestors stood in the road in Heronswood Drive Brierley Hill earlier this year to try and stop contractors installing poles in their street.

The Amblecote Action Team petitioned 72 streets and say nearly 99-per-cent of participating households did not want telecom poles in their streets.

Police were called to peaceful protests held over pole technology on the Withymoor estate in Brierley Hill and Amblecote earlier this year

Similar objections have been made at The Squirrels Estate in Halesowen and in the Kingswinford area – protests against the technology have been backed by MP Mike Wood and former MP Suzanne Webb

A spokesman for the Amblecote Campaign Team said: "We would like to thanks brsk for listening. We are not against internet upgrades, however we reject antiquated telecom poles and overhead wires.

"This summer has seen widespread organisation among many residents across the area who have united to successfully halt pole deployment in this part of Dudley Borough. Residents want to protect the visual amenity and ecology of their home areas.

"Mass telecom pole deployment is a national issue that is facing increased resistance therefore the new minister for digital infrastructure, Sir Chris Bryant is meeting with providers during September.

Residents of Withymoor and Amblecote would also like to thank their hard working councillors including Kamran Razzaq for taking an active lead in supporting the residents campaign which has made it a success. They would like to thank their previous and new MP for both backing this campaign.

"If solely the existing underground infrastructure was utilised, then the residents would welcome back brsk and other telecoms providers, in bringing broadband competition to the area.