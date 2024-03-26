Work starts on 'vital' pedestrian linkway in Brierley Hill

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

When complete, the walkway will create a link between the High Street and Little Cottage Street, the site of the planned Midland Metro terminus.

The linkway will be called Lions Way.

It will not only connect the High Street to Little Cottage Street and to the planned Metro extension from Wednesbury to Brierley Hill, but it will also bring what is currently an unsightly vacant gap site back into positive use.

Work has started on the creation of the linkway

More than £5 million has already been invested in Brierley Hill through the Future High Street Fund and Brierley Hill High Street Heritage Action Zone.

There have been major improvements to the Civic Hall Green, Brierley Hill War Memorial and significant refurbishment work to Brierley Hill Library and the recently reopened public toilets in Little Cottage Street.

This latest investment will see Lions Way open in the summer.