Highways team start preparations for major improvement work on A449 near Wolverhampton

A lane closure is now in place at the busy traffic lights junction with Bridgnorth Road and Dudley Road near Wombourne from yesterday in preparation for the work. The traffic is flowing well so far at the junction near Himley Park near Dudley.

The work will include road resurfacing, repairs and replacement of kerbs and ironwork, cutting back trees and shrubs and replacing traffic sensors at a cost of £860,000.

The council said some night-time closures will be in force from August 23 between 7pm and 6am. A diversion route will be in place and residents and local traffic will be able to access properties and businesses.

Dudley Council's highways boss Councillor Damian Corfield said: “While this work is being undertaken by Staffordshire County Council we appreciate that this will impact many of our residents who use this busy stretch of road.

"Our officers are working with Staffordshire council officers to minimise any disruption, prioritising night time road closures.

“There will be some disruption and delays but the work is essential to maintain this busy junction and should help to reduce the need for future works.”