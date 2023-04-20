Motorists face delays on A449 between Wombourne and Wolverhampton until next week

Stourbridge Road, Wombourne

A stretch of the A449 Stourbridge Road is down to one lane as Staffordshire County Council Highways undertakes roadworks.

The county council said the work is for a "sweep and scrape job" and also to clean mud from the highway.

The roadworks are from southern county boundary to Springfield Roundabout at Waterstones and are scheduled to last until Monday, April 24 at 11.59pm.