Motorists face delays on A449 between Wombourne and Wolverhampton until next week

By Adam Smith

Motorists will face roadworks misery between Wombourne and Wolverhampton until next week.

Stourbridge Road, Wombourne
Stourbridge Road, Wombourne

A stretch of the A449 Stourbridge Road is down to one lane as Staffordshire County Council Highways undertakes roadworks.

The county council said the work is for a "sweep and scrape job" and also to clean mud from the highway.

The roadworks are from southern county boundary to Springfield Roundabout at Waterstones and are scheduled to last until Monday, April 24 at 11.59pm.

Adding to the congestion on the A449 there is also permission for the county council to replace street lights until Friday, 11.59pm.

Adam Smith

By Adam Smith

Reporter

Senior Reporter for the Express & Star.

