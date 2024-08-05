Renowned Black Country sculptor set to share secrets of the trade and his career at session in Stourbridge

He has teamed up with West Bromwich based Powered By CAN, an organisation which aims to put community and developing young people first, to put on the Luke Perry Monument Building Master Class at Stourbridge Library for those between 14 and 18.

Luke Perry pictured at Solid Swivel Co in Cradley Heath with Powered by CAN student Dena Khan. They will be holding a class at Stourbridge Library on Wednesday.

Also displaying her work will be young student Dena Khan who has worked with Luke at Solid Swivel in Cradley Heath to produce a clay model of a frog, the metal version of which will eventually be placed at an urban wildlife park in Walsall to highlight the plight of amphibious creatures in the UK.

Dena is part of the Powered by CAN programme, which used to be called the Creative Academies Network and was founded to empower youngsters and give them chances to progress in society – they are instrumental in putting on the school holiday sessions

Luke is well known for his championing of causes as well as his sculptures which have included those based around the chain making industry and the history of South Asian soldiers in the Black Country.

In July he was commissioned by Smethwick Gurdwara to renovate an iconic statue which recognises the Lions of the Great War

Luke said he is looking forward to the class at Stourbridge Library and to see what they would want to make which they thought migh make an impact on the world.

He said: "We will be working with clay as that is mostly what I use and in 3D so you can appreciate it all the way round and I will ask what they want to make and at the end of the session they will be able to take it home and keep.

"Art has never been just about creating something pretty for me it has always been on the sharp end of political change or creating a message and the teenagers who come along on Wednesday will be encouraged to think along those lines with what they make."

Luke will be hosting the class at Stourbridge Town Hall on Wednesday from 10am-2pm. It is for the ages of between 14 and 18 and booking is advised, For details call the library on 01384 812945 or visit www.dudleyci.co.uk/services/stourbridge-library