World's oldest chainmaking shop set to reopen to raise cash for Ukraine appeal

Metal artist Luke Perry with wife Natalie at Mushroom Green

International renowned artist Luke Perry will be opening his Mushroom Green chain shop next Sunday, April 10, between 1pm and 4pm to raise money for the Ukraine appeal.

Mr Perry said: "Due to its size we have not opened Mushroom Green for two years so we are really looking forward to Sunday.

"People can either buy a chain link for Ukraine or they can make their own for a fee towards the campaign."

He added: "We are all involved in the campaign and wanted to help in any way we can.

"It will be nice to be open again because it's the last chain shop on its original site in the world so we have to keep it open.