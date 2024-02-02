Date yet to be confirmed for demolition of former Dudley supermarket as part of bus station works

The former Farmfoods store in Fisher Street shut for good on September 17 ahead of the works at Dudley Bus Station, which closed on January 14 and isn't expected to reopen for around 18 months.

The supermarket chain initially rejected pleas made by Dudley Council in 2022 to leave the store unless a replacement was found that was 38 times bigger.

The shop, which had four years of its lease to run, eventually closed after council chiefs engaged compulsory purchase order powers to take over the site.

The building will soon be bulldozed as part of the bus station works, which will see a new interchange created, offering a connection between bus and West Midlands Metro tram services.

Transport for West Midlands (TfWM) is leading the multi-million project alongside the West Midlands Combined Authority (WMCA) and Dudley Council.

A spokesman for TfWM said although no date had been confirmed for the demolition of the supermarket, plans were underway.

He said: "Arrangements are now being put in place for the demolition of the existing structures on site and details will be announced to local traders soon. This includes the removal of the former Farmfoods store which will open up new views of the shopping parade.

"When it opens next year, the new Metro service and improved bus infrastructure will make it easier for people to visit Dudley with the new interchange providing a fitting gateway to the town centre and it shops and businesses for many years to come.

"This is just one part of a £1 billion investment which is regenerating Dudley and make it a more attractive place for people live, work and visit."

Just days into the project, a number of anxious traders on the nearby Birdcage Walk expressed their concern of how the works would impact business, with many already reporting a drop in footfall.

TfWM reassured that it will continue to support businesses whilst the project is underway.

A spokesman added: "We have and continue to fully engage with the shops and businesses on Birdcage Walk and have offered support including clear signs informing passers by the shops are open as usual."

As part of the Wednesbury to Brierley Hill Metro extension, TfWM hopes the interchange – set to open in 2025 – will better connect the people of Dudley to leisure and job opportunities across the region, as well as providing a modern gateway to the town for visitors.

Funding for the interchange was awarded to the WMCA by the Department for Transport via the City Region Sustainable Transport Settlement.

The work is being carried out alongside the development of phase one of the Wednesbury to Brierley Hill Metro extension which is being delivered for TfWM by Midland Metro Alliance.