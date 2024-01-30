Anxious Dudley traders see drop in football just days into bus station's 18-month closure

Dudley Bus Station shut on January 14 and isn't expected to re-open for around 18 months.

As part of the plans, the station will be replaced with a new interchange, which will offer a connection between bus and West Midlands Metro tram services.

However, the closure been met with concern by traders on the nearby Birdcage Walk, who say they have already seen an impact on custom since the works began.

Pritti Dhillon, manager of Family Bargains, said if something doesn't change, she is not certain how the business will survive.

She said: "Because of this closure, the footfall has really reduced a lot. People heard that the bus station closed but they didn't know the shops were still open so it is really badly affecting our business.

"Before, it was fine but now it is a really hard time for us. They were supposed to put up some banners saying the shops are still open. Honestly speaking it is because of the weather as well, people don't like coming up."

Family Bargains has seen a reduction in footfall since the works began

Rosie Peakman, manager at Dubliners bar, which is located at the top of Birdcage Walk, said she had reduced prices in an effort to bring custom back up.

The 50-year-old said: "Daytime customers normally will get off the bus whilst elderly people in the day, they get a taxi. It is not just the buses, they can't get a taxi here anymore so we are having to walk them up.