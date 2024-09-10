Three men arrested following disorder at Sutton Coldfield football club

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The three men were arrested following the disorder at Boldmere St Michael's Football Club on Sunday, with officers called to the scene at 10.19am.

Fighting broke out between adults at a children’s under-10s Sunday league game between Boldmere and Starland Warriors FC.

The trouble started in a seated stand, with footage showing punches being thrown as the brawl takes place in the stand and coaches running across the pitch in a bid to calm the situation.

As a result of the trouble, the match between Boldmere and Starland Warriors FC, based in nearby Kingstanding, was abandoned.

In a statement issued on social media, Boldmere St Michaels FC said: “There was an incident involving two U10 teams.

"Regrettably this spilled into the stands.

"Despite multiple Boldmere coaches trying to calm the situation, police intervention was required.

“Boldmere as a football club takes this situation very seriously and an internal disciplinary investigation has begun.

"The club will independently investigate, as well as cooperate fully, with any FA or police investigation. This behaviour will not be tolerated.”

No injuries were reported at the scene, but a 36-year-old man was arrested on Monday on suspicion of affray, while a 34-year-old and a 36-year-old man were arrested on Tuesday morning.

West Midlands Police have confirmed the man arrested on Monday has since been released on bail with strict conditions, while the two men arrested on Tuesday remain in police custody.

The force has also asked for people to not share footage of the incident which has been circulating on social media and urged anyone with information to get in contact as soon as possible by using Live Chat on the West Midlands Police website.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "Three people have been arrested in connection with disorder at a football club in Boldmere on Sunday (8 Sept).

"We were called to St Michael’s Football Club at around 10.19am to reports of disorder. Fortunately, no injuries were reported.

"Yesterday we arrested a 36-year-old man on suspicion of affray, he has been released on bail with strict conditions.

"This morning we arrested two other men. The men aged 36 and 34 remain in police custody.

"We are aware of footage circulating on social media and would ask people to not share the footage while we continue to investigate.

"We have been liaising with the club who have assisted us with our enquiries and our local neighbourhood team will continue to work with them to ensure that the safety of all attendees is maintained.

"Enquiries are continuing and anyone with information is asked to get in touch via Live Chat on our website quoting log 1220 of 8 September."