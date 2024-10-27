Police want to speak to this man after 16-year-old girl sexually assaulted on bus

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

West Midlands Police has released an image of a man detectives want to speak to following the incident near Priory Queensway in Birmingham just after 8pm on September 14.

The force has asked for anyone with any information to get in touch via Live Chat on the West Midlands Police website or by calling 101.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "We want to speak to this man after a 16-year-old girl was sexually assaulted on a bus in Birmingham.

West Midlands Police has released this image of a man it wants to speak to concerning the incident

"It happened near the Priory Queensway at just after 8pm on September 14.

"Anyone with information is asked to contact us via Live Chat on our website, or by calling 101, and quote 20/845791/24."