West Midlands Police and Crime Commissioner makes pledge on hate crimes

Simon Foster was speaking during Hate Crime Awareness Week, highlighting the action he expects to be taken by West Midlands Police, in response to hate crime and the help that is available to support victims and witnesses of hate crime.

In the latest figures from the Home Office, hate crime offences have fallen in the West Midlands from 10,898 in the year ending March 2023 to 9,329 in the year ending March 2024

Mr Foster said that although this is welcome, he is not in the least complacent and pointed to investment he has made during his time in office.

This includes £150,000 a year invested in the first West Midlands wide dedicated service to support victims of hate crime, offering emotional, personal and practical support to people who have been subjected to hate.

He has also put funding in place to provide additional support for LGBTQ+ victims of domestic abuse and sexual violence.

Police and Crime Commissioner Simon Foster has pledged that hate crime will not be tolerated in the West Midlands. Photo: West Midlands PCC

Mr Foster said: “Hate crime is abhorrent and will not be tolerated in the West Midlands. Becoming a victim of hate crime is deeply distressing and it is a matter of serious concern to me.

“I encourage anyone who is a victim of hate crime to report it direct to the police or to a third-party reporting centre.

“I expect West Midlands Police to take the report seriously, investigate and take action, so that perpetrators are held to account and face the consequences of their criminal activity, via the criminal justice system.

“The investment I have made ensures that victims of hate crime and witnesses will have access to dedicated hate crime victim support services, whether they have reported the matter to the police or not.”