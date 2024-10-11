Mayor says new Labour era for Birmingham will make 'big difference' for youth unemployment

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The party is in charge at city, regional and national level following the mayoral and general elections earlier this year.

Since ousting the Conservative Party’s Andy Street in May, one priority for Mr Parker has been youth unemployment in the region.

In the summer, he launched his flagship youth employment plan with ambitions of working with businesses to open up 20,000 work experience placements, training opportunities and apprenticeships training.

However, the mayor is up against a particularly worrying situation in Birmingham.

The recently-published State of the Nation report, which explores social mobility, listed Birmingham among the local authorities with ‘unfavourable conditions of childhood’ and ‘least favourable labour market opportunities’.

During a visit to the Glasswater Locks construction site in the city’s Learning Quarter, Mr Parker said he recognised the challenges facing the city.

“In terms of my powers and responsibilities as mayor, I’ve launched a West Midlands youth plan,” he told the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

“I want to create 20,000 new training opportunities and apprenticeships for young people, I’m working with businesses to do that.

“The best way I can help our young people; improve their lives and build futures here is helping them get access to the skills and job opportunities that will change their lives.

“We’ve made it a real priority and we’re already seeing signs of real progress.”

Liz Kendall, the government’s secretary of state for work and pensions, also attended the visit and said she understood why people were “fed up and cynical”.

“Government can make a difference,” she said. “It’s not up to government alone – I don’t believe you wave a magic wand and everything’s perfect.

“Businesses and people have a big role but government can help change things.”

She continued: “[Labour] is into real practical steps – proper apprenticeships for young people; building 1.5 million new homes; a plan to get Britain working again; a plan to overhaul our job centres.

“I don’t believe it’ll change overnight. Richard knows Birmingham and the West Midlands – together we can make a change.”

Mr Parker said the priorities of the Labour council, mayor and government were aligned.

“I have to work with several council leaders across the West Midlands and we discuss the most important issues affecting the region,” he said. “Every one of those councils wants to make youth unemployment a number one priority.

“I know if our agendas are aligned, we can make a big difference.

“That means using our resources to tackle issues that are a priority for all of us – youth unemployment, inequality and disadvantage.”

The initial phase of the West Midlands youth employment plan set out the offer to young people to ensure they are provided help through meaningful advice, support services and pathways.

The offer included pre-employment training in the region’s fastest growing sectors and green skills, like the Path 2 Apprenticeship programme.

Sara Khanom, 20, took part in the programme and said it built her confidence and helped her learn new computer and admin skills.

Kieron Ford, also 20, added that it motivated him to learn welding skills and try harder to find work.

“I’ve always been kind of interested in welding but after doing the course, I built my skill up,” he said.

During a recent full Birmingham council meeting, Conservative councillor Robert Alden argued the findings by the State of the Nation report were a “damning indictment on the legacy of 12 years of Labour rule in Birmingham”.

Councillor John Cotton, leader of Birmingham City Council, pointed the finger at the 14 years of Conservative government in response.