Fires caused by electronic bikes and scooters double in West Midlands prompting safety warning

Last year the brigade handled 24 reports of incidents relating to e-bikes and e-scooters compared to 12 in 2022.

The reasons for the fires included overheating batteries, faulty equipment and the users not charging their devices correctly.

Incidents included a fire at a property in Witton Road, Aston, in Birmingham, where an e-bike battery overheated and exploded while it was charging in November 2022 resulting in four fire crews being sent to the scene.

A man was rescued by ladder because the bike was blocking his route to safety on the ground floor.

Two men were taken to hospital and the three-storey house was significantly damaged by flames and smoke.

It said e-bikes and e-scooters are powered by rechargeable lithium-ion batteries, which are also used to power devices such as phones, laptops, vapes and other household devices.

All fires in the region involving such devices and batteries went up from 23 in 2022 to 35 in 2023.

Two teenagers escaped serious injuries when an incompatible battery in a vape exploded and caused a house fire in Gorsty Hayes, Codsall, in January 2022.

In response to the doubling of incidents reported in 12 months the brigade is advising residents to only purchase rechargable battery operated goods from reputable suppliers and to take care when charging them up.

The fire service's prevent head Emily Fernandez said: “We are seeing a concerning increase in fires caused by batteries found in e-bikes and e-scooters across the West Midlands.

“During 2023 we responded to 100 per cent more incidents involving e-bikes and e-scooters.

As the popularity of such goods increase we will continue educating our communities on the risks and how to stay safe.”

Most fires related to e-bikes and e-scooters happen at home when the batteries are on charge.

West Midlands Fire Service also works with the national product regulator the Office for Product Safety and Standards on safety issues.

In March 2023 vital evidence shared by the region's fire investigators led to the removal of several e-bike batteries being withdrawn from sale online following a severe fire in a high-rise building in Coventry.

E-bike and e-scooter safety tips:

Be wary of converting a traditional pedal bike into an e-bike, and of where you buy the conversion kits

Don’t try to modify or tamper with the battery

Buy your products and any replacements from a reputable organisation

Always use the correct charger for your batteries